Gabby Thomas Flaunts Her Washboard Abs in the Beautiful Maldives
Olympic track and field athlete Gabby Thomas is turning heads once again, this time under the tropical sun of the Maldives. Known for her lightning speed on the track, the athlete showed off her incredibly toned physique on her latest vacation.
The 2024 Olympic champion, who won three gold medals at the Paris games this summer, stunned in her latest Instagram post. In the cover snap, she waded in an infinity pool overlooking the beach and a marvelous sunset backdrop, while sipping on a refreshing beverage. In the final snap, the 27-year-old displayed her washboard abs as she was photographed stepping out of the pool. Thomas donned a cute floral blue-and-green bikini featuring a classic string triangle top and micro tie-side bottoms. She ran one hand through her long wet and curly hair, and the other held onto the ladder railing.
“day one ✨,” Thomas captioned the post that she shared with her 1.1 million followers on Oct. 6. She tagged the JOALI BEING beach resort, located on the secluded island of Bodufushi in Raa Atoll, known for its surrounding crystalline lagoons, pristine beaches and lush coconut palms. In one slide, she rode a bike on the wooden decks connecting each marvelous bungalow, and in another video, she poured a glass of red wine.
“Mermaids are Real. 😍😍,” one fan chimed.
“Love this for you ❤️,” Morolake Akinosun gushed.
“well deserved off season vacay!!” Britton Rose exclaimed—and she’s certainly right. Thomas had a phenomenal run at the Paris games, winning her first gold medal as she competed for Team USA in the women’s track and field 200-meter race. She also secured her second and third Olympic gold medals when Team USA dominated in the 4x100-meter and 4x400-meter relay finals.
“Crossing the line, (I) was in disbelief. I knew I could do it. I knew going into the race that I have this. It was a confidence and a feeling that I felt,” Thomas stated of her Olympic victory. “There’s no feeling like having a gold medal. There’s nothing like it, and when I crossed the line, immense pride and immense happiness. I can’t even describe it.”
Winning is nothing new to Thomas: she broke the collegiate record in the 200-meter at the 2018 NCAA Indoor and Outdoor Track and Field Championships while at Harvard University, and at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics, she took home a silver and bronze medal.