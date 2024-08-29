Caitlin Clark and Fever Teammates Fangirl Over Olympians Simone Biles, Gabby Thomas in Sweet Post-Game Moment
Everyone watches women’s sports. The motto coined by TOGETHXR, the athlete-founded media company dedicated to elevating female athletes, has rang true this season. Across women’s sports—gymnastics, basketball, etc.—viewership numbers are climbing and media attention is blossoming.
So, it was only fitting for Simone Biles to reiterate the message following her appearance at the Indiana Fever home game on Aug. 28. She was in Gainbridge Fieldhouse to watch the home team take down the Conneticut Sun and break an 11-game losing streak last night. Accompanied by Paris Olympic track star Gabby Thomas, the elite gymnast headed to the back of the arena to meet the players after their big win.
While there, the pair posed for photos with a handful of Fever players, including star rookie Caitlin Clark. Alongside a video of the encounter that Biles reposted to her X account, she preached TOGETHXR’s message, “EVERYONE WATCHES WOMENS SPORTS,” she wrote. “So happy to be able to go support!”
The 27-year-old couldn’t contain her excitement following what she called her “first of many WNBA games.” Standing in the back of Gainbridge Fieldhouse was a novel experience for the gymnast in more than one way. As she said, it was her first WNBA game, and the Fever players embraced her with excitement backstage. “Usually the boys will just pass, and be like, ‘Yo,’” she joked. But the Fever players, by contrast, “Were so excited. That was so cool.”
On her Instagram story, Clark reposted the video and wrote “lemme fan girl real quick.”