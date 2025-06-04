Gabby Thomas Hits Back at ‘Weirdo’ Heckler Who Wouldn’t Leave Her Alone at Track Meet
Gabby Thomas has no problem putting people in their place, especially strangers who try to get in the way of her success.
During her most recent meet at the Grand Slam Track in Philadelphia, Penn., Thomas was being harassed by a heckler who refused to let up despite the audience around him discouraging his misbehavior. Thomas landed in second place for the 200-meter sprint and fourth place for the 100-meter run, which then caused the heckler to take to social media to brag about his actions, and Thomas has since responded with her thoughts.
“This grown man followed me around the track as I took pictures and signed autographs for fans (mostly children) shouting personal insults,“ Thomas expressed on her social media account. “Anybody who enables him online is gross.” She also called him a “weirdo” in another comment.
Responding to a fan who wrote, “Imagine bragging about this behavior ... insanity,” Thomas replied, “Right? [I] wasn’t even going to tweet about it but since he’s bragging."
But the 28-year-old didn’t let this rude individual influence how she feels about spectators coming to her meets in general, as she knows one bad apple doesn’t spoil the whole bunch, and her many fans still love and support her.
“Gabby, I’m so sorry this happened. I’ve always felt like the people who attend track meets are some of the most respectful sports fans out there. [...] That behaviour doesn’t and will never belong here. Just know that you’re loved by so many! Never stop being you,” one fan said in support of the Olympian.
Thomas responded to the comment in kind, writing, “So sweet, thank you 🥹🫶🏽 overall the fans and spectators at this meet were the absolute best!! I had so much fun meeting them.”
Fortunately, there is an investigation being conducted by Grand Slam Track to look into the heckler and see if any action can be taken to prevent a situation like this from happening again.
“Grand Slam Track is conducting a full investigation into the reprehensible behavior captured on video,” a representative from Grand Slam Track told PEOPLE. “We are working to identify the individual involved and will take appropriate action as necessary. We will implement additional safeguards to help prevent incidents like this in the future. Let us be clear, despicable behavior like this will not be tolerated.”
