Gabby Thomas: 2025 The Boca Raton

Thomas is a five-time Olympic medalist and the fourth-fastest woman in the history of the 200 meters. She earned three gold medals during the 2024 Paris Olympics, including one in her signature race. A Harvard alum with a master’s in public health, Thomas volunteers with clinics that support uninsured communities while continuing to lead in both athletics and advocacy.
Tucked between the Atlantic Ocean and the Intracoastal Waterway, Boca Raton is a coastal paradise with a glamorous history. The Boca Raton resort, which opened its doors in 1926, has been reimagined for a new generation while preserving its signature charm—a setting where classic beauty and modern luxury effortlessly collide.
In Florida, the SI Swimsuit fashion team played with proportion, color theory and directional tailoring to tell a modern, energetic story. Every outfit captured Thomas’s signature balance of polish and power.
Hair: Sam Leonardi at Art Department using Kérastase Makeup: Tracy Murphy at Statement Artists using Kiehl's and Charlotte Tilbury Photographer: Ben Horton
Gabby Thomas was photographed by Ben Horton at The Boca Raton. Swimsuit by I.AM.GIA. / Ben Horton/Sports Illustrated
