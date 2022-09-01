Gabriella Halikas Recreates Kim Kardashian’s Futuristic SKIMS Look

When Kim Kardashian dropped her ’70s inspired metallic swimsuit collection earlier this summer, Gabriella Halikas took note. Halikas was inspired to bring the SKIMS founder’s look into her own world.

Gabriella Athena Halikas attends PrettyLittleThing x Lakers at Staples Center on December 07, 2021 in Los Angeles, California. Rich Fury/Getty Images/PrettyLittleThing

Halikas, a 2021 Swim Search finalist, is on a mission to spread body positivity and inclusivity. As a means to this end, she has been recreating iconic styles of models and celebrities, revisiting particularly skimpy outfits worn by thinner models to prove that these trends can look amazing on all body shapes. Or as Halikas says, “Thick girls can rock this fit, too.”

The confidence queen captioned, “Someone as iconic as Kim Kardashian who has so much power over the beauty standards, I wanted to show you that you can look just as ICONIC wearing the same thing in a bigger body.” The model captured seven of those looks, effectively proving her point.

The old Hollywood style influence of the SKIMS campaign gave Halikas an important jumping off point for her message. She continued to write, “When we think about old Hollywood and the stars then, they were always super thin. That’s what was “in” and deemed beautiful back in the day. So when I saw this shoot, I thought about how important it was to showcase the same vintage Hollywood glam, but as a size 14 instead.”

Mission accomplished, Ella, and we couldn’t agree more. Whatever your size, you are worthy of feeling and looking gorgeous.