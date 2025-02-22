We’re Obsessed With These 5 Gorgeous Summery Pics of Lily Aldridge in Turks and Caicos
Lily Aldridge has been a defining figure in the world of fashion and beauty for over a decade, and her relationship with Sports Illustrated Swimsuit has only deepened with time. The model, who first graced the pages of the magazine in 2014, became part of its rich legacy when she landed the cover alongside Nina Agdal and Chrissy Teigen in the Cook Islands for the 50th anniversary issue. That iconic cover marked the start of Aldridge’s lasting connection with the publication, as she went on to appear in several subsequent issues.
Aldridge’s natural beauty and effortless elegance have made her a mainstay in the franchise, and her journey with the brand has been as inspiring as it is impressive. “It means so much to me,” the 39-year-old said of her role as an official SI Swimsuit “legend” while on location for the special 60th anniversary photo shoot last year. “Growing up, Sports Illustrated Swimsuit was such an iconic magazine. So many of the women who graced the cover are inspirations to me and still are. To be following in their footsteps and be considered a Legend for this incredible brand is a huge honor.”
Through the years, Aldridge has embodied everything the magazine stands for—empowerment, inclusivity and the celebration of womanhood. The mom of two, who shares her kids with husband and singer Caleb Followill, has used her platform to encourage self-love.
“I love everything about being a woman. It’s such a wonderful, empowering thing to be a woman. There are so many beautiful facets of it, and the evolution of womanhood is beautiful,” she shared. “What Sports Illustrated Swimsuit is doing, what MJ [Day, editor in chief] is doing, what she is pioneering in terms of elevating women and women’s stories, and inclusion, is so important. Being an incredible example of what it means to empower others and letting people have their platforms is crucial. And she’s just so wonderful at doing that.”
Aldridge has been a staple in high-fashion runways and major magazines over the past several years. Last fall she became the face of Christian Louboutin Beauty’s FÉTICHE LE CUIR fragrance and starred in a cute campaign for GAP.
Today, we’re taking a look back at her 2016 feature in Turks and Caicos with James Macari from almost a decade ago, where she leaned into summer vacation vibes in a series of neon looks.