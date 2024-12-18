Gracie Abrams’s Response to Attention Around Paul Mescal Relationship Is Very Blunt—and Very Refreshing
Gracie Abrams and Paul Mescal’s relationship may be heating up, but in the eyes of the singer, she isn’t interested in reading the public response.
When recently asked about how she feels navigating a publicized romance with the Gladiator II actor, Abrams chose not to divulge any details and instead shared her honest outlook on all the attention the couple is currently receiving. “That has nothing to do with me,” she told Nylon Magazine. “It doesn’t affect me.” Though she must know she and Mescal are one of the celebrity “it” couples of the moment, she doesn’t want to engage in all of the noise. Ultimately, we’re sure that’s better for the health of her relationship and we appreciate her view on the public’s perception.
Abrams, 25, has been liked with Mescal, 28, since June 2024 when they were photographed out for a bite together in London, England. Their relationship quickly went from platonic to romantic in the public eye when onlookers witnessed the two celebs engage in a bit of PDA, with Mescal stroking Abrams’s cheek.
Not long after their June outing, their relationship became more and more official as the pair were spotted hand-in-hand following a London shopping trip. Despite being comfortable with showing their love for one another in public, however, they still desire to keep some level of privacy around their romance. They might be photographed together, but they aren’t comfortable speaking openly about it, which we respect.
Flash forward to the tail end of 2024, and Mescal has since shown support for Abrams by attending her tour, The Secret of Us, in October, as well as attending her opening act for Taylor Swift in Miami, Fla. Abrams repaid the favor for Mescal by paying him a visit at the premiere of his latest film, Gladiator II—where the pair even posed together for photos. This month, the two were seen hand-in-hand once again, this time in New York City following their appearances on Saturday Night Live which were only a week apart.
Between the first publicized date in London and the most recent hand-holding in New York City, the public has been dying to know the ins and outs of the duo’s relationship. Too bad for them, though, because Abrams and Mescal don’t care for having everyone involved in their relationship.
Rather than occupy herself with relationship talk in interviews and who she is or isn’t dating, the “I Love You, I’m Sorry” singer is too busy perfecting her craft and making sure the world knows her name.
Many would agree that Abrams has already found immense success, having two Grammy Award nominations despite still being relatively fresh on the music scene. Although she didn’t secure the award for Best New Artist for the 2024 Grammys, she may be able to secure her victory with her hit song “Us” featuring Taylor Swift, which was nominated for Best Pop Duo/Group Performance at the 2025 ceremony.
But even if she doesn’t win a Grammy this time around, Abrams is already on an unmistakable path to greatness with her music career life thriving—and maybe her love life thriving, too.