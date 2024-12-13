Taylor Swift Takes Home 10 Billboard Music Awards on Eve of 35th Birthday
Just days after Taylor Swift closed out her record-breaking “Eras Tour,” a nearly two-year endeavor, the pop star has broken yet another record. At the Billboard Music Awards on Dec. 12, the 35-year-old took home a total of 10 awards. With the latest accolades (which included top artist, top Hot 100 artist and top female artist), she brings her total Billboard Music Awards count to 49—the most won by any musician in history.
In honor of the momentous occasion, Swift recorded a special thank you message to her dedicated fan base. “I just wanted to say hi and thank you to the Billboard Awards, thank you to the fans because Billboard is counting your stuff, they’re counting what you listen to, the albums that you’re passionate about,” she said in a message posted to YouTube. “So, I count these as fan-voted awards because you guys are the ones who care about our albums and come see us in concert.”
Swift was, of course, referring to the fact that Billboard determines finalists and award winners by looking at sales, streaming and social engagement metrics. Thus, the Pennsylvania native has her dedicated fans to thank for the awards—and that’s just what she did in the heartfelt message.
For Swift, though, it’s not just about her most recent accomplishment. She has had a momentous past few years—including a 2023 Time Person of the Year win and, most recently, a spot on Forbes The World’s 100 Most Powerful Women list. The success of her “Eras Tour” contributed greatly to those particular accolades. And for the success of her tour, she has her fans to thank. “Everything that’s happened with the ‘Eras Tour’ and The Tortured Poets Department, I just have to say thank you,” she said in the video. “It means the world to me that you guys have embraced the things I’ve made and the fact that you’ve cared so much about my music.”
But the best part about it? The 2024 Billboard Music Awards winners were announced the day before Swift’s 35th birthday. Today, Dec. 13, the pop star turns another year older—and her latest accolades were the perfect way to ring in her next year. “This is like the nicest early birthday present you could’ve given me, so thank you very much, I love it. It's exactly what I wanted,” she closed out the video.