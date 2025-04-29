Hailee Steinfeld Shares Sweet, Blood-Drenched BTS Shot With Michael B. Jordan, Celebrates ‘Sinners’ Success
Hailee Steinfeld is having a bloody good 2025 so far, if you’ll pardon the pun.
The 28-year-old actress has been riding high this month as her latest film, Ryan Coogler’s supernatural horror Sinners, continued to be at the center of pretty much every pop culture conversation. Boasting a 98% Rotten Tomatoes score, the box office juggernaut is an undeniable cultural moment for original concept movies, and fans have certainly shown up to support the film as it just spent its second consecutive week as number one.
To celebrate the film’s continued success, Steinfeld took to Instagram to share an adorable behind the scenes snapshot she’d taken with co-star Michael B. Jordan to her 20.6 million followers.
Simply captioning the photo, “2 weeks at #1…Thank you for being part of this experience. ❤️,” Steinfeld was all smiles next to Jordan, who looked equally excited for the silly selfie. Seated at a table on-set of the film while drenched head-to-toe in bright red blood, the pair posed with double peace signs on full display, adding an extra layer of goofiness to the otherwise graphic snapshot.
But this isn’t the only behind the scenes sneak peek Steinfeld has gifted fans with since the film’s release, having also posted a black and white snapshot of the cast from her very last day on-set, ending her heart-felt caption with: “This experience changed me and I’m endlessly grateful for everything Sinners gave me. GO SEE THIS FILM!! It’ll give you the thrill of a lifetime. ❤️🔥🩸.”
And fans of the cute co-stars weren’t afraid to let their love of the film, as well as their performances, be known in Steinfeld’s comment section, taking to the Instagram throwback photo to express their support:
“Best movie of this year by far ❣️,” one fan wrote.
“You did that girlie!! Congrats to you!” Another chimed in.
“This is an epic movie 🔥 Especially the music parts - they got me! And @haileesteinfeld’s acting 1000/10,” another fan added.
Jordan also took to Instagram over the weekend to share his own reel with his 24.8 million followers to thank fans for their overwhelming support of Sinners, writing in the caption, “Words can’t express the gratitude that I feel for everyone and the outpour of love for our film!! it’s a crazy feeling to know how many of you have showed up and continue to support this film. This is why we make movies and love watching movies on the big screen. It brings people together!! 🙌🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾”
It’ll certainly be fun to see if the film can maintain its popularity heading into its third week, so if you haven’t yet (which...honestly, how?!), be sure to check out Sinners, in theaters everywhere now!