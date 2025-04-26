Hailee Steinfeld’s Fiancé, Josh Allen, Has Shared His Thoughts on Her Steamy ‘Sinners’ Role
Hailee Steinfeld’s performance in the box office smash Sinners has been getting rave reviews, and she now has one more to add to her list courtesy of her fiancé!
In case you’ve somehow completely missed it—which, honestly, how? Are you a literal vampire?—Ryan Coogler’s smash hit supernatural horror film has taken over the world. Bringing in the best opening weekend numbers for an original concept film since Jordan Peele’s 2019 horror spectacle Us and boasting a 98% score on Rotten Tomatoes at the time of this article’s publication, there’s no denying that the movie is a massive cultural moment.
While the film has received praise for Coogler’s direction, the story, the cinematography and pretty much every single performance, one thing that also stood out to viewers was 28-year-old Steinfeld’s more sultry turn onscreen, particularly in some R-rated moments opposite co-star Michael B. Jordan (which...y’all, the movie is literally call Sinners. I don’t know why anyone is surpirsed?!). Naturally, fans of the star wondered what her fiancé, Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen, thought about her incredible performance—and we now have our answer.
In a video shared on the official Buffalo Bills YouTube page this past week, Allen could be seen answering various questions from the media about his “off-season activities” when he was asked what it was like walking the red carpet with Steinfeld at the New York premiere for the film, and the football star was nothing but supportive.
”It was awesome. It was a different world, a very cool experience,” Allen told the press, before turning the conversation to his thoughts on the movie overall, as well as Steinfeld’s performance. ”I’m so excited for her and so proud of her. It’s getting some great reviews. It’s a fantastic movie, so go watch it!”
But this sweet sentiment will come as no surprise for longtime fans of the couple, as the pair already has a proud history of supporting each other publicly, with Steinfeld having attended the 14th Annual NFL Honors back in Feb. and Allen attending the aforementioned New York premiere of Sinners earlier this month.
Per PEOPLE magazine, the pair became Instagram official in July of 2024 after Allen posted a photo set of the two together, but rumors of their romance were circulating as early as May of 2023. Then, in Nov. 2024, Allen shared a single snapshot of their proposal to Instagram, which looked like something plucked right out of the pages of a romance novel.
With the stunning backdrop of a beach at sunset, surrounded by candles and an archway of pink flowers, the quarterback was seen down on one knee, a ring box in his hand, with a very stylish Steinfeld leaning down for a kiss, presumably after answering his question with that all-important “Yes!”
Be sure to check out Sinners, out in theaters everywhere now!