Hailey Bieber Is Cute As a Button in Newly-Shared Date Pic From Justin Bieber
Hailey Bieber and Justin Bieber’s marriage is going strong as the pop icon posted an adorable picture of the love of his life on Instagram this past weekend. The two prove they’re happier than ever with this latest flick on a recent date and fans are living for this peek into their relationship.
Justin’s Instagram snap of his wife sees her dressed in her favorite color to wear, black, from head to toe. She dons a rather casual outfit with a black hat as her accessory and a matching black hoodie. But the best item in her outfit has to be her rosy smile as she gives the camera a closed-mouth grin from ear to ear in the presence of her man.
With one more date added to their growing list and many more to come, Justin and Hailey are confirming to the world that little to nothing is standing in the way of their happily ever after. This is especially important in light of one of the singer’s other Instagram posts where he put into question where his mind was at with a cryptic message.
The “What Do You Mean?” singer took to his social media account to post a video having a jam session with fellow musicians. In the clip, he seemed to be in good spirits, moving and grooving with the unique beats that he was making. However, the caption of the video was the opposite, expressing that sometimes he dislikes himself.
“I think I hate myself sometimes when I feel myself start to become inauthentic,” Justin wrote in the caption of his post shared with his 294 million followers. “Then I remember we’re all being made to think we’re not enough but I still hate when I change myself to please people.”
This admittance follows other questionable posts, including one where he opened up about his “anger issues.” But despite any confusing social media shares, his fans are with him every step of the way, supporting his transparency about his emotions.
“Please remember you only have one life, you deserve to be happy!” one fan wrote under one of his recent posts.
“I love it when you share your thoughts with us,” another fan expressed. “Never change who you are to please people. We love you for who you are.”
“We can’t wait for your comeback Justin ! ❤️,” one comment stated.
Whether he’s posting pictures of his wife whilst on a date or sharing shots of birds in the wild, he’s still the Justin that everyone knows and loves.