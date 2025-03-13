Hailey Bieber Puts Her Long, Lean Legs on Full Display With All-Black Outfit in Paris
Hailey Bieber is living her best life in the city of love and croissants.
The 28-year-old businesswoman took to Instagram to document a few snaps of her first 32 hours in Paris, France for Paris Fashion Week. Her journey thus far featured a quick trip to the grocery store for some yummy snacks that are native to the city, a meet-up with her fellow famous friend Zoë Kravitz and multiple chances to pull out some of her very best outfits from her closet.
One fabulous outfit Bieber wore beautifully in Paris was her all-black ensemble. The look included an oversized black leather jacket that extended all the way past her hips. Inside the coat was a casual black mini dress followed by transparent patterned pantyhose underneath the dress. She flaunted her long legs in not just the stockings but also with two ankle bracelets and pointed black pumps.
Another look worthy of praise in this photo dump is, without a doubt, her fur coat. Channeling her inner Cruella de Vil, Bieber donned a black, white and red spotted jacket that took up her entire body. She paired this coat with see-through stockings and black tinted sunglasses. Here, she wore her hair in a clean, slicked-back bun.
This fashionista showed Paris that she came to slay the fashion game, showcasing her best coats and all.
Paris isn’t the only excuse for the Rhode Skin founder to stunt in amazing clothing, as she also looked remarkable in her recent Fila x Hailey campaign, wearing items that she hand-picked herself.
For the campaign, Bieber collaborated with Fila to bring forth a plethora of cute clothes, ranging from preppy attire to cozy athleisure. Some of her items include stylish pleated skirts, soft-knit tank tops and sweatpants in many different styles and colors. However, one that Bieber seems to be the most fond of is the black pullover windbreaker ($85), the same item she wore for her Instagram debut of the partnership.
In her exclusive behind-the-scenes video, Bieber walked fans through the creative process of bringing her collection to life. Her innovation and love for vintage clothing led her to put together the pieces that represent both her and the brand exceptionally well.
“I like to tell a story and I like to make people feel something specific,” Bieber expressed. “I think Fila already has a nostalgia to it, so I think always tapping back into that nostalgia–––the tennis, the sportiness of it all is always going to be where I go when we’re telling this particular story for this brand.”
As for where her love for wearing and creating clothing with such adoration comes from, she attributes the origins of her fashion obsession to her mother.
“I’ve always been obsessed with clothes, shopping, fashion,” Bieber continued. “My mom is very, very into fashion and style. She went to art school, so I think she’s always had that artistic eye and always had a love for clothes.”
The three words Bieber would use to describe her collection are “wearable,” “sporty,” and “chic”—three words that certainly hit the nail on the head to describe her style as a whole.
Be it athleisure or sophisticated clothes in Paris, Bieber always exhibits her love for style in every capacity. Nothing less is expected from this fashion and beauty guru.