Hailey Clauson Is Dazzling in Animal Print Swimwear in Australia
As a rookie in the 2015 SI Swimsuit Issue, model Hailey Clauson double-dipped for two different features that year. She was photographed in Hawai’i for a beachfront feature, and also participated in photo shoot in the U.S. Virgin Islands, where she wore nothing but bodypaint.
Her return to the fold the following year was such an incredible one that her spread in Turks and Caicos earned Clauson the cover of the 2016 magazine. The 29-year-old California native made her mark each year through 2019, when she traveled to Indonesia, Finland, the Bahamas and Australia with SI Swimsuit. After stepping away to focus on other professional pursuits for a few years, Clauson returned in 2022, traveling to Barbados. Her feature in last year’s issue took her to the Dominican Republic, and Clauson was named a brand legend in the 60th anniversary SI Swimsuit Issue this year.
In addition to her work in front of the camera, Clauson is the co-owner and creative director of Margaux the Agency, a boutique modeling agency in Los Angeles. She is working hard to implement major changes in the industry, like supporting talent from all backgrounds and not displaying model’s measurements and sizing information publicly.
“Our agency has always been diverse, and it’s about finding people we find cool and interesting,” she told Grazia of the agency. “We don’t have measurements on our website, and we don’t go by traditional standards. We hope that by us doing these things that other agencies will follow that path.”
Today, we’re throwing it back to a few of our favorite photographs from Clauson’s 2019 SI Swimsuit photo shoot, in which she rocked trendy animal print swimsuits on Kangaroo Island, South Australia.