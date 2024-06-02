Haley Cavinder Walks the Miami Swim Week Runway Alongside Sister Hanna
Haley Cavinder, along with her twin Hanna, has made a name for herself both on the basketball court and on social media. Under the new NIL policies in college athletics, the incoming fifth year at Miami has become one of the highest-paid female college athletes today.
In addition to being the first to sign a paid partnership under the legislation, the twins have become important advocates for student athletes on Capitol Hill. Through their work, they hope to help other student athletes profit off of their own names, images and likenesses.
They are inspirations beyond college athletics, as well. In May, inspired by their struggles with body image and their relationships with food, they launched a fitness and wellness community and app called Twogether. Through this new venture, they hope to help other women become and feel like the best versions of themselves.
In 2023, they helped lead the Miami Hurricanes to the team’s first Elite Eight in program history. After retiring at the end of the 2023 season, the twins have since decided to come out of retirement. Following her sister’s decision to return to Miami this coming year, Haley switched her commitment from TCU to Miami and will take the court again with her twin. Next season, they will hope to push their team to greater heights as fifth year leaders.
The Cavinder twins took to this year’s SI Swimsuit runway at Miami Swim Week in complementary swimwear, including picks from SI Swimsuit’s own collection.
Minute Media may earn a small commission from your purchase at the following links.
Shop Haley Cavinder’s Miami Swim Week runway looks
Sports Illustrated Women’s Standard Ruffle Cut-Out Bralette, $40 and Standard String Tie Side Tanga Bikini Bottom, $35 (amazon.com)
Heart of Sun Naomi Top, $92 and Naomi Bottom, $88 (heartofsun.shop)
Every summer, Miami Swim Week gives designers the chance to debut the best swimwear styles of the season. And each year, SI Swimsuit hosts a runway show featuring brand models and various content creators in their favorite swimwear picks.
This year’s weekend-long event kicked off on Friday morning with an outdoor bungalow brunch followed by facials and beauty treatments. The afternoon brought a poolside event featuring designer pop-ups and brand activations. The models rounded out the evening with a VIP welcome dinner and after party.
Saturday morning brought an early morning workout led by Katie Austin in collaboration with DOGPOUND. Following a private brunch and beauty treatments, the models headed to their runway rehearsal and hair and makeup. Before taking to the runway, each model walked the red carpet and chatted with cohosts Nicole Williams English and Kamie Crawford.