Haley Kalil Revisits Modeling for the SI Swimsuit Issue 4 Years in a Row
These days, Haley Kalil is best known for her work as a content creator, who showcases her hilarious personality with her 6 million Instagram followers on a regular basis. However, we know her best as a four-time SI Swimsuit model.
In fact, the 32-year-old Minnesota native reminded her community of her SI Swimsuit model status in a recent Instagram reel, responding to a user comment who suggested she should model. Kalil took her fans down memory lane, starting with her 2018 photo shoot in Belize with photographer Yu Tsai, which earned her the title of co-Swim Search winner that year.
“I started modeling pretty late, I was 24 when I started, and one the first photo shoots I ever did was for Sports Illustrated Swimsuit,” Kalil explained. “ ... I modeled for them for four consecutive years, which was sick because I got to travel around the world with them.”
She then held up another photograph from her 2021 photo shoot in Hollywood, Fla., clad in a neon yellow one-piece by Agent Provocateur, and noted that the weather was a chilly 30 degrees that day. “I was freezing during this,” Kalil noted.
She went on to critique her poses and facial expressions while showcasing a few snapshots from her 2019 SI Swimsuit Issue feature in Kenya. She did point out, however, that one of her photos landed the centerfold of that year’s publication, which had always been a goal of hers.
“I’m gonna show these to my kids one day and be like, ‘Yeah, your mom was hot, so you have to listen to me,’” Kalil quipped at the end of her video.
“I’m an og I remember when you were trying out to be a model for sports illustrated with @camillekostek ❤️❤️❤️,” one of Kalil’s followers commented. She and Kostek were named co-winners of the open casting call in 2018.
“I’m ready for the Modeling comeback!” photographer Christian Michel urged.
“‘You should model’ - Those that have no idea [you] competed at Miss USA and modeled for @si_swimsuit 🤦🏻♀️,” another user joked of Kalil’s career accomplishments.
In addition to her four consecutive appearances in the SI Swimsuit Issue, which also included a trip to Scrub Island in the British Virgin Islands in 2020, Kalil has a Bachelor of Science in medical biology and psychology, as well as a minor in chemistry, which she obtained from St. Cloud State University.