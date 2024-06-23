Haley Kalil Takes Our Breath Away in These 6 Photos from Scrub Island
Haley Kalil applied to the 2018 Swim Search on a whim. Not expecting anything of it, she couldn’t believe it when she got a response to her video, asking her to come meet the SI Swimsuit team and prove her skills. The Minnesota native made her debut in Belize that year and was named co-winner of the open casting call. She returned to the fold for a total of four consecutive features, traveling to Kenya, Scrub Island, British Virgin Islands, and Hollywood, Fla., with the franchise.
“I remember opening my Instagram and I see this message from a verified account. It was Sports Illustrated Swimsuit, and I lost my freaking mind. One of the coolest moments of my entire life. I looked at my phone and the world stopped,” she recalled. “All they did was make me feel incredible and amazing, and I just couldn’t believe that these powerful women were taking the time out of their day to make me feel like even though I wasn’t a model, they wanted to know about me and hear from me. I’m so grateful to Sports Illustrated Swimsuit for bringing me into the modeling industry. I wouldn’t be here if it wasn’t for them.”
Today, the 31-year-old continues to star in campaigns for major brands and build her social media presence as a comedian, content creator, advocate for young models and host.
Below are six stunning photos from Kalil’s 2020 SI Swimsuit feature in Scrub Island with Josie Clough.