Haley Kalil, a Minnesota native, has been featured in the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue four times. She made her debut in 2018 after participating in the open casting call, SI Swim Search, where she co-won with Camille Kostek.

“SI Swimsuit has truly opened up so many doors for me. It's all about embracing beauty in every shape, size, and color,” Kalil said. “It has truly changed my life. I went from somebody who had no modeling experience, and was actually turned down by every modeling agency…to [checking] clients off my dream list.”

Kalil has worked with brands such as Maybelline, Skechers and Tommy Hilfiger, but her educational accomplishments are also noteworthy. She graduated summa cum laude from St. Cloud State University with a 4.0 GPA in biomedical sciences and psychology, and a minor in chemistry. Additionally, she has worked with numerous local science programs to encourage young women to pursue careers in STEM fields, and started a community online with the hashtag #NerdHerd which empowers “women to love and embrace their bodies and minds while working to educate and empower the next generation of women in STEM.”

Here’s a look back at five incredible photos from her 2020 photo shoot in Scrub Island with Josie Clough.