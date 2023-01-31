9 Stunning Photographs of Halima Aden in Kenya

Halima Aden made history in 2019 by becoming the first hijab-wearing model to appear in Sports Illustrated Swimsuit. Born in the Kakuma Refugee Camp in Kenya, Aden lived there until age seven before moving to the United States. Her first photo shoot for SI took place at Watamu Beach in Kenya, with photographer Yu Tsai.

"I keep thinking [back] to 6-year-old me who, in this same country, was in a refugee camp," Aden said during the shoot. "To grow up and live the American dream [and] come back to Kenya and shoot for SI in its most beautiful parts, I don't think that's a story anyone could make up."

Aden gained fame through the pageant circuit, where she made history as the first participant to wear a burkini during the swimsuit competition. She has always been an advocate for women and diversity. She served as a UNICEF ambassador and collaborated with modest clothing brand Modanisa to design her own turban and shawl collection.

In the fall of 2020, Aden stepped back from modeling to focus on herself, but has since returned to the fashion world. In October 2022, she told Business of Fashion that she is returning "as someone who has a message and wants her voice heard.”

Take a look back at some of our favorite photos from her 2019 photo shoot with Yu Tsai.