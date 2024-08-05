Heidi Klum Celebrates Anniversary With Tom Kaulitz in Itty-Bitty Black Two-Piece
Love is in the air, and Heidi Klum isn’t afraid to show it! The 51-year-old supermodel has been soaking up some sun while celebrating her anniversary with husband Tom Kaulitz, 34, and she’s sharing plenty of pics to Instagram to prove it.
The nine-time SI Swimsuit model has been documenting the couple’s adventures since late July, starting with their travels to an undisclosed tropical location. Klum also shared a video in which she went topless at the beach and a cute pic of the two cuddled up in the sand, which she captioned “I could not ask for a better one ❤️ Ich Liebe Dich Tom.”
Klum’s most recent post showcasing her time in tropical paradise with her partner was the cutest one yet, in our book. The two posed for photographer Antoine Verglas as they shared a kiss in their swimwear behind a heart-shaped pink float. Klum opted for a black string bikini and sunglasses, while Kaulitz wore bright green swim trunks perfect for a Brat summer.
The pair secretly tied the knot on Feb. 22, 2019, and held a larger ceremony for family and friends in Capri, Italy on Aug. 3 of that year. Klum isn’t shy about showing PDA with her rocker hubby, and told Glamour UK earlier this spring that any critiques regarding the couple’s 16-year age gap are “often just spitefulness.”
“I have a great job, I get to travel the world, I can buy expensive things. And now I’ve also got myself such a great man,” she stated. “Maybe people don’t begrudge me that. Nowadays, people are rightly extremely careful about everything they say—except age shaming. People continue to criticize [in that respect].”