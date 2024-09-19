Heidi Klum Is Already Teasing This Year’s Epic Halloween Costume
Supermodel Heidi Klum is the queen of Halloween. Her legendary parties are one of the hottest events of the fall season for A-listers, and leading up to the spooky bash, the 51-year-old always keeps the year’s getup under wraps (while issuing several clues along the way).
Klum has already begun the process of teasing her Halloween costume on Instagram, including a reel shared on Monday, Sept. 16, in which she offered a sneak peek at a fitting with special effects artist Mike Marino. On Tuesday, the mom of four also revealed to People that she’s been hard at work on her costume “for months already.”
“It takes a long time. It takes a lot of planning,” the America’s Got Talent judge told the outlet. “And also then when I do the reveal, I want to have a special reveal because I know I have so many fans and those particular Halloween fans are people who love also dressing up and coming up with amazing things.”
Klum shared another teaser video to TikTok this week, where plenty of her 2.4 million followers on the platform chimed into the comments section with excitement over this year’s ensemble.
“Best part of Halloween!” one fan gushed.
“I think about you when it’s around this time!” someone else added. “Can’t wait to see what you pull off this year 🖤.”
Last October, Klum’s elaborate getup consisted of a peacock costume that involved 10 Cirque du Soleil dancers. And in 2022, her worm costume went completely viral. From a traditional black cat to her Jessica Rabbit interpretation, check out a few of Klum’s best Halloween costumes throughout the years here.