Here's What You Should Know About Fall 2022 NYFW

It’s that time of year. No, not back to school—it’s New York Fashion Week. Two times a year, the top designers head to NYC to show off their latest collections with the biggest names in fashion and Hollywood taking note. And though this year’s fall event doesn’t officially start until Friday, September 9, some designers opted to kick off the week early with shows on Wednesday and Thursday.

Alicia Silverstone, Coco Rocha and Maye Musk attend the Christian Siriano Spring/Summer 2023 NYFW Show at the Elizabeth Collective on September 07, 2022 in New York City. Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

Early NYFW

It began with Christian Siriano premiering his Spring/Summer 2023 collection as SI Swimsuit cover star Maye Musk sat front row with Janet Jackson and Alicia Silverstone. The evening event, which took place at the Elizabeth Taylor Townhouse in Manhattan, highlighted Siriano’s focus on bringing back a bit of the old Hollywood glamour. Pieces included tailored suits and feminine evening gowns that dazzled the intimate audience. And the former Project Runway Season 4 winner and current Project Runway mentor delighted guests even more by giving everyone a custom Art Deco-inspired clutch with a coupon to redeem a new free GloFacial tool from BeautyBio.

After the show’s finale, the runway transformed into a dinner party where Jackson and the other VIPs enjoyed Napa Valley wines from Sterling Vineyards and a gourmet dinner from chef Angie Mar of Les Trois Chevaux. The table also included Coco Rocha, Leigh Lezark, Kyle Smith, Candice Huffine and Jasmine Poulton, who all raised glasses more than once to the beautiful collection.

Siriano wasn’t the only designer to showcase ahead of the official start date. Bobblehaus, Victor de Souza and others opted for a pre-Fashion Week show.

But what’s in store for the official NYFW Sept. 9-14 window?

Expect designers like Michael Kors, Naeem Khan, Jason Wu, Rebecca Minkoff, Tommy Hilfiger, Coach, Tory Burch and more to display their Spring/Summer 2023 collections. We’re especially excited to see what designers like Laquan Smith and Bond-Eye have in store for us, and you know we can’t wait to see our favorite SI Swimsuit models show up in force. Stay tuned.