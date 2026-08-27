Hilary Duff Brought Endless Summer Energy to Her SI Swimsuit Shoot in South Caicos

The summer season may be winding down, but Hilary Duff brought enough bright, sunny energy to her 2026 SI Swimsuit Issue cover shoot to last us the rest of the year—and then some. The actor-singer was photographed by Kat Irlin at the Salterra resort in South Caicos, where Duff struck some sizzling poses in the sand in a variety of swimwear looks.

“Getting to come to South Caicos and roll around on the beach with everybody making me look beautiful and taking gorgeous photos is such a fun experience and a great marker of time for my life,” Duff stated while on set with the SI Swimsuit team. “I love this age that I’m at. Being 38, like, I’m going to look back and be like, ‘That’s crazy. I’m so happy to have it documented.”

The Texas native has been having a major year. In addition to posing for the SI Swimsuit cover, Duff released her sixth studio album, luck ... or something, in February, and in June, she embarked on the “Lucky Me Tour” in support of the record, stopping in major cities across the U.S. before heading to Canada, Mexico, the U.K. and more.

“People asked me for years when I’d make another album and I always skirted around that question,” Duff told SI Swimsuit in her cover interview. “The truth is I didn’t really know if I ever would because I had never gotten to make an album the way I wanted to.” She later added, “I had my husband as producer and I made the music I wanted to make. It represents who I am now, which is complicated and mature, but dressed in sequins.”

The “Roommates” singer stated that she felt empowered while on the SI Swimsuit set, and though being in swimwear was “a little scary,” Duff said “yes” to the experience because doing so felt authentic to where she’s currently at in life. “I no longer have to try things on for size or do things just because someone has asked me to,” she added. “I do the things I want to do and I’m not afraid to be vocal about what does or doesn’t work for me and it feels great.”

Below, we’re throwing it back to just a few of our favorite stellar snaps of Duff on the SI Swimsuit set. And just in case you’re ready to revisit her entire gallery of images from South Caicos, you’ll find those here.

Hilary Duff was photographed by Kat Irlin in South Caicos. Swimsuit by Vitamin A. | Kat Irlin/Sports Illustrated

Hilary Duff was photographed by Kat Irlin in South Caicos. Swimsuit by OYE Swimwear. | Kat Irlin/Sports Illustrated

Hilary Duff was photographed by Kat Irlin in South Caicos. Swimsuit by Haight. | Kat Irlin/Sports Illustrated

Hilary Duff was photographed by Kat Irlin in South Caicos. Swimsuit by OYE Swimwear. | Kat Irlin/Sports Illustrated

Hilary Duff was photographed by Kat Irlin in South Caicos. Swimsuit by Vitamin A. | Kat Irlin/Sports Illustrated

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