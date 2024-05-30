Hunter McGrady Shares Her Favorite SI Swimsuit Photo Alongside Heartfelt Message
Hunter McGrady has dedicated her career to advocating for size diversity and inclusion in the modeling industry, and encouraging women to love their bodies at any shape, size or stage of life. The mom of two, who shares kids Ava and Hudson with her husband, Brian Keys, recently landed on the front of the 2024 SI Swimsuit Issue, following a marvelous photo shoot with Yu Tsai in Mexico. The 31-year-old is still not over her cover girl moment, and neither are we.
“One of my all-time favorite pictures I’ve ever taken for Sports Illustrated. My goodness, if I could go back and tell my younger self to extend grace and compassion to her body, I would in a heartbeat. I spent years berating myself in the mirror, praying to be smaller, to become the tiniest version of myself, no matter the cost—which was almost always my happiness,” McGrady candidly shared on Instagram. “Today, I stand proud of this body. I am grateful for this body. I love this body in a swimsuit. I love this body covered up. I love this body in every way.”
The Model Citizen podcast cohost made her debut with the brand in 2017, and has now appeared in a total of six separate SI Swimsuit magazines.
Tons of fans chimed in to the comments section to celebrate McGrady’s achievement and thank her for her profound mission and using her platform for good.
“The way we all needed you when we were 13 😭😭 so happy for the younger generation to have these examples from day one!!!” one person exclaimed.
“All I can is I wish I had you to look up to when I was growing up. You are an inspiration. Thank you,” another added.