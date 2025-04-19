Ilona Maher Opens Up About Feeling “A Little Down” in New Instagram Post
Ilona Maher has never been afraid to get real with her fans.
There’s no denying the 28-year-old rugby superstar and SI Swimsuit alum has had an incredibly busy couple of years. She helped the U.S. women’s rugby team secure their first bronze medal at the 2024 Paris Olympics, she competed (and was runner-up!) on Dancing with the Stars, she started a hilarious podcast with her sisters, House of Maher—and that is, quite literally, just to name a few of her recent accomplishments.
And while Maher always keeps things fun for her fans online, she also isn’t afraid to open up about when she’s feeling less than stellar, and this week was no exception. Taking to Instagram on Friday evening, Maher posted a photo of herself in an American flag bikini with her hair pulled back and no makeup on for a vulnerable post about her mental health:
“Been a little down this week. I haven’t really posted or felt creative,” Maher wrote in the caption. “But in the wise words of Megan thee Stallion, ‘bad [...] have bad days, too’ and I stand by that. I still feel off. I guess I just want to remind you all to reach out and talk to someone. It doesn’t make you weak. Look at me; I’ve cried almost everyday this week and I’m still super strong. Take care and be kind to yourself.”
Maher’s advice in her latest post is incredibly important, and her honesty touched fans and famous friends alike, who were quick to take to the comment section to express their love and support:
“It’s okay not to be okay 🫶🏼 Sending you love and reminding you, along with all your people here I’m sure, that you are badass and we are with ya ♥️,” Sophia Bush wrote.
“Sending Love ❤️,” Joey Graziadei commented.
“Wrapping you in love and a warm hug ❤️ oh and Sunny sends kisses 🐕,” Julianne Hough added.
Maher’s authenticity has always been one of her strongest traits—and a genuinely refreshing one, at that—as she’s never been shy when it comes to talking about the importance of taking care of our mental health, as well as having a support system.
She shared a similar sentiment when speaking with PEOPLE Magazine back in 2024, saying, “So many people think they know you and they’ll make assumptions about you [...] Having people who actually are present with you in real life who could say, ‘No, that’s just not true,’ is so important and I wish more people had that.”
We’re sending all of our love and support to the superstar!