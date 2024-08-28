Meet Your Cover Model: Ilona Maher
At just 28 years old, Ilona Maher has already made a name for herself both on and off the rugby field. The Vermont native, who led Team USA to its first bronze Olympic medal in rugby sevens at the Paris games earlier this summer, is breaking the stereotype of what it means to be a female athlete.
Today, she makes her SI Swimsuit debut as the cover star of September’s digital issue. Maher, who was photographed by Ben Watts on Fire Island Beach in Bellport, New York, is more than just an athletic powerhouse; she’s a social media sensation who uses her platform (with 6.1 million followers and counting across Instagram and TikTok) to advocate for women in sports. With her personal motto and viral hashtag #beastbeautybrains, she champions the idea that women can be strong, funny, intelligent and beautiful all at once.
Click here to view Ilona Maher's cover story.
“Ilona Maher gracing the cover of our September digital issue is more than just a celebration of her athletic achievements—it's a powerful statement,” MJ Day, editor in chief of Sports Illustrated Swimsuit, says. “Ilona is a modern-day role model of strength, conviction and authenticity while at the same time displaying the indomitable spirit of an inspirational human. Her ability to break barriers, both on and off the field, resonates deeply with women everywhere. Ilona’s presence on our cover symbolizes a shift in the narrative—one that celebrates not only physical prowess but also the courage to lead, inspire and advocate for change. We couldn’t feel more excited and inspired by this revolutionary athlete and feminist trailblazer!”
Whether she’s sharing insights into her rigorous training routines, showing off her incredible sense of humor or dropping wisdom about body positivity and mental health, Maher‘s voice is one that resonates. She’s not just playing the game of rugby; she’s changing it. And through her sport, she’s developed a newfound confidence, as well.
“I love that [rugby] showed me what I can do,” Maher says. “It showed me how capable my body is and it’s not just like a tool to be looked at and objectified.”