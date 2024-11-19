Ilona Maher’s Sister Just Teased Her Exciting ‘DWTS’ Performance in Tonight’s Semifinals
Tonight, Dancing With the Stars returns for the ninth installment of Season 33. Five couples have made it through to the semifinals and are looking to secure their spots in the finals with standout performances this evening.
For the semifinals, each couple will perform one ballroom dance and one Latin dance. Paris Olympian Ilona Maher and her professional dance partner Alan Bersten will take on a Viennese Waltz and a Paso Doble. While we’re sure that both choreographed performances will be entertaining and impressive, we’re most excited to watch their Latin dance, which they will perform to the sound of “Unholy (Orchestral Version)” by Sam Smith and Kim Petras—and for good reason. In the lead-up to their Tuesday night performance, Maher’s sister Olivia shared her reaction to witnessing the couple’s Paso Doble, and it speaks volumes.
In the clip that eldest Maher shared to her Instagram, she seemingly couldn’t contain her excitement as she watched the pair dance. “That was so good,” she said, nodding her head in approval. “That was just so beautiful.”
Her message was clear: it’s going to be a good one. “Hope y’all are buckled UP for this one,” she wrote in the caption of her post.
Olivia Maher isn’t the only sister looking forward to the Nov. 19 episode. The Paris Olympian herself took to Instagram over the weekend to share her excitement at the prospect of performing in the semifinals. In the video that she shared, she and Bersten could be seen celebrating the coming performance in the practice studio.
They have every reason to be excited, too. Maher and Bersten are fresh off of the first 10 that they have earned all season. Last week, for the 500th episode of the hit television show, the pair performed a Quickstep to “Chuck Berry” by Pharrell Williams. It was judge Carrie Ann Inaba who awarded them the highest possible mark for the dance, giving them a much-needed boost following a last-place performance on Halloween night.
After tonight, only one episode remains in this season of Dancing With the Stars. The finals, which reunite all of the couples from season 33, will include Maher and Bersten one way or another. But, as big fans of the pair, we’re certainly hoping that they will be competing for the win on Nov. 26. Either way, there are two more chances to watch them take the stage—and we will certainly be tuning in.