Ilona Maher Hypes Herself Up, Shares Stunning Swimwear Pic From Bermuda

Here’s your Monday reminder that even Olympic athletes (and SI Swimsuit models) have days in which they don’t totally feel comfortable with their bodies.

Ilona Maher, our September 2024 digital cover model, took to Instagram on Saturday, March 21, to share a moment of vulnerability with her 5.4 million followers. In her caption, she posted about a recent experience that left her feeling less than—until she reminded herself that she is, in fact, a two-time SI Swimsuit star.

“I had an interaction recently that made me feel self conscious of my shoulders,” the 29-year-old rugby athlete wrote. “Afterward, I looked in the mirror and got worried they were too big. I flexed and checked them. I wondered to myself if anyone would find them attractive. If they are too much.”

Maher won a bronze medal at the 2024 Paris Olympics as a member of the Team USA rugby sevens squad. The two-time Olympian is also a thriving social media personality who earned her bachelor’s degree in nursing from Quinnipiac University, so it’s no stretch to say that Maher is the definition of a multihyphenate.

“I’m just letting you know I have these thoughts at times, too,” she continued in her caption. “I love my shoulders. I love myself but it’s normal to have some negative thoughts at times. To combat them, I talk to my family and friends. I go workout. Maybe get dressed up. Or look at hot pictures of myself in bikinis.”

She then blessed her followers with a striking snapshot of herself in a black monokini by netta. The photograph was captured by Ben Watts on the SI Swimsuit set in Bermuda for the 2025 issue. Maher struck a power pose, her strong shoulders on full display, with a colorful scarf by MANGO holding her hair back.

Plenty of Maher’s followers chimed into the comments section of her post to not only hype her up, but to also share how the athlete’s presence has made them feel seen in their own bodies.

“This suit on you >>>,” Victoria Garrick Browne gushed.

“Your shoulders are goalsss! You are beautiful always, and in all ways 🩷,” someone else added.

“BEYOND WORDS 💪🔥❤️,” another user cheered.

“I’m older than you but I’ve literally started intentional weight training this year because of your inspiration!” a fan shared.

View Maher’s complete 2025 SI Swimsuit Issue gallery from Bermuda here.

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