Ilona Maher: 2025 Bermuda

Maher is an Olympic bronze medalist and professional rugby player. The two-time Olympian made her debut in Tokyo in 2020 and earned her first medal in Paris in 2024. Maher also made her SI Swimsuit debut on the cover of the September 2024 digital issue. She was a finalist on Dancing With the Stars season 33, and hosts the House of Maher podcast with her sisters, Olivia and Adrianna.
Home to one of the world’s top beaches, Horseshoe Bay Beach, Bermuda sits 650 miles off the North Carolina coast. The 21-square-mile island has pink powdery shorelines and turquoise waters, making it the perfect destination for pure relaxation. Visitors can cruise around the North Atlantic by boat (while potentially catching some native wildlife!), and can get even closer to the action by diving around the island’s reefs.
Learn more about Bermuda, including where to stay, what to eat, and all of the can’t-miss activities here.
Grounded in a belief that animal print will always be in style, the SI Swimsuit fashion team based the final shoot of the 2025 issue on bold prints paired with playful accessories. The island of Bermuda is renowned for its multicolored architecture and inspired the team to opt for vivid prints and colorful accessories, including tees, sneakers and ‘80s-inspired jewelry.
Hair: Brian Buenaventura at The Wall Group using Orlando Pita Play Climate Change Hairspray, Orlando Pita Play, Color Wow, and Olaplex Makeup: Jodie Boland at The Wall Group using Supergoop!, Jones Road Beauty, Loving Tan and LilFox Beauty Photographer: Ben Watts
Ilona Maher was photographed by Ben Watts in Bermuda. Swimsuit by ALT Swim. / Ben Watts/Sports Illustrated
Ilona Maher was photographed by Ben Watts in Bermuda. Swimsuit by Tropic of C. Shirt by MADEWORN. Sunglasses by Bonnie Clyde. / Ben Watts/Sports Illustrated
Ilona Maher was photographed by Ben Watts in Bermuda. Swimsuit by Norma Kamali. Sneakers by Adidas. / Ben Watts/Sports Illustrated
Ilona Maher was photographed by Ben Watts in Bermuda. Swimsuit by Norma Kamali. / Ben Watts/Sports Illustrated
