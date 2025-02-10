Jalen Hurts and Fiancé Bry Burrows Prove They’re One of the NFL’s Cutest Couples With Super Bowl PDA Moment
Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts celebrated his well-deserved Super Bowl win by embracing his beautiful soon-to-be-wife Bry Burrows, a rare public display of affection that football fans and shippers of the couple have cherished every second of.
Hurts put up a stellar game on Super Bowl Sunday versus the Kansas City Chiefs as the star NFL player completed a whopping 17 out of 22 passes for 221 yards as well as two touchdowns. Because of these incredible feats, Hurts was named the Super Bowl LIX's Most Valuable Player and was one of the most trending names on social media throughout the night.
His performance against the Chiefs certainly had all eyes on him. But no one was more focused on the 26-year-old Houston, Tex. native than Burrows. After the Eagles’ victory 40-22, Burrows met her fiancé on the field to share an unforgettable moment together:
Despite this recent PDA moment between the pair, Hurts and Burrows are pretty private about their relationship. However, it is reported that the two met while attending the University of Alabama together. Though they were on and off for a bit, they decided to fully commit to each other when Hurts popped the big question in September 2024.
“I knew a long time ago,” Hurts told Essence on when he knew Burrows was the only one for him. “I mean, to this point in my life, that’s an irreplaceable feeling. I think that’s what allowed us to get to where we are now.”
Out of respect for his relationship, the quarterback hasn’t posted anything on Instagram regarding his longtime romantic partner. The same can be said for Burrows, who doesn’t appear to have a public page.
Although Burrows is the most important woman in Hurts’s life, she’s not the only woman he keeps by his side to uplift him.
Hurts’s support for women is very well-known amongst his fans. One way he has exemplified this is by having an all-female management team in an industry that is dominated by men. When speaking on how this came to be, he said he noticed that women don’t get as much recognition as men in the world of sports and wanted to help change that.
“I admire anyone who puts their head down and works for what they want. And I know women who do that daily, but they don’t get the same praise as men—they don’t get the praise that they deserve,” Hurts told Sports Illustrated in 2022. “I've seen that now with tons of different women in my life that are hustlers. Athletes, coaches, women in the business world of sports. I see it all the time. And they deserve their flowers too. So if me saying something about it brings more attention to it, then I’m all for that.”
“My goal in speaking out on this is to advocate for and support the investment in women in sport,” Hurts added.
Whether it’s Burrows or his management team by his side, Hurts continues to be the best version of himself, and the supportive women in his life no doubt help make that happen.