Which Philadelphia Eagles Player Should Appear in SI Swimsuit? The Team Is in Agreement
It’s a great morning to be a Philadelphia Eagle. The Pennsylvania team is coming off of a victorious Sunday night after beating the Kansas City Chiefs 40-22 at Super Bowl LIX in New Orleans, La. The shocking blowout, which had viewers glued to the TV, marks the second Super Bowl win in the franchise’s history. Among the many celebrations for the players included shotgunning beers, drinking champagne and smoking cigars in the locker room—all ahead of the official parade later this week.
Eagles running back Saquon Barkley had a history-making game, breaking the single-season rushing record for the NFL, a title which had previously been held by Terrell Davis. The 28-year-old, who also celebrated his birthday on Sunday, has a lot to celebrate. And outside of football, the Bronx, N.Y. native could be adding “model” to his resume—at least, that’s what his teammates believe. Ahead of the Big Game, the Eagles were asked a very unexpected and fun question while speaking to the media.
When asked which Eagles player would appear on the cover of Sports Illustrated Swimsuit if given the opportunity, the majority of answers were, without hesitation, in favor of Barkley. And when the Penn State alum was asked, he was in agreement: “I would say me.”
Meanwhile, defensive tackle Jordan Davis gave a more heartfelt answer that has us obsessed. “I would say myself just to show the people that it’s a real body,” he responded. “If you don’t love yourself then you can’t love anybody else.”
As for the Chiefs, head coach Andy Reid gave just about the most hilarious answer when asked the same question about his team. “If it’s a dad bod, it would be Pat [Mahomes]. If it’s a chiseled body, you know, I might have to take the spot,” he joked. Mahomes and Travis Kelce also shared their votes, going for “nice looking gentleman” Mike Pennel and “built like John Cena” Leo Chenal. The quarterback also shared a quick shoutout for his wife Brittany Mahomes, who appeared in the magazine last year.
“She crushed it; hopefully we can get back next year not having a baby,” Patrick sweetly said, referring to their newborn daughter Golden Raye who Brittany gave birth to in January.
As the Eagles celebrated the team’s second-ever Super Bowl win, the Chiefs looked somber and regretful on the field last night. “I let y’all down today,” Mahomes wrote on X. “I’ll always continue to work and try and learn and be better for it.”