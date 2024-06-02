Jilly Anais Sports Tropical Swimwear on the Miami Swim Week Runway
Jilly Anais began her career on the pageant circuit and on the stage. She was crowned Miss Teen Houston in 2011, secured several impressive musical roles, participated in various dance performances and competed in competitive cheerleading.
Her knack for performance brought her to Los Angeles at the age of 18. There, she embraced both content creation and acting. In addition to building a following of more than 5 million on social media, she has made appearances in the Real Husbands of Hollywood alongside Kevin Hart and television drama series Rosewood. She also appeared in MTV’s Wild N' Out.
The Houston native is likewise a dedicated musician. In September 2023, she released her most recent single, “I Must Really Love You,” which was co-written by Grammy Award-winning musician Ne-Yo. Last year, the 28-year-old also joined Nick Cannon’s “Future Superstar Tour,” performing in 24 cities across North America.
The cookbook author also has her own perfume line, and tonight, she walked the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Runway Show at the W South Beach for Miami Swim Week.
Every summer, Miami Swim Week gives designers the chance to debut the best swimwear styles of the season. And each year, SI Swimsuit hosts a runway show featuring brand models in their favorite swimwear picks.
This year’s weekend-long event kicked off on Friday morning with an outdoor bungalow brunch followed by facials and beauty treatments. The afternoon brought a poolside event featuring designer pop-ups and brand activations. The models rounded out the evening with a VIP welcome dinner and after-party.
Saturday morning brought an early morning workout led by Katie Austin in collaboration with DOGPOUND. Following a private brunch and beauty treatments, the models headed to their runway rehearsal and hair and makeup. Before taking to the runway, each model walked the red carpet and chatted with cohosts Nicole Williams English and Kamie Crawford.