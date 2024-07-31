Jonathan Owens Celebrates Simone Biles’s Historic Olympic Win With Sweet Message
Jonathan Owens left football training camp, flew to Paris, watched Olympian Simone Biles compete, win and make history all in a matter of hours. The NFL safety, who plays for the Chicago Bears, shared the most adorable, heartfelt Instagram post celebrating his wife and Team USA’s accomplishment following Tuesday afternoon’s gymnastics finals, which resulted in a gold medal victory.
“Witnessing history every time you step on the mat 😍🔥 Congrats baby on becoming the most decorated American gymnast in Olympic history!!!! Just wow!!!! 8 of them!!!!! So thankful i was there to see it ❤️🤍💙,” the 29-year-old wrote. Our favorite part of the post, however, is the adorable, customized T-shirt the athlete wore. He sported a 1990s-inspired white graphic tee with “Biles” written in massive red letters above a fun, fierce powerful collage of the 27-year-old’s competition pics.
The duo posed in a bar with tons of Team USA fans behind them, and cozied up in the first snap while sharing a sweet kiss in the next. The two-time SI Swimsuit model wore a comfy royal blue Nike USA shirt and matching pants like the queen she is.
“means the world you’re here,” Biles, who is now the most-decorated American gymnast in Olympic history with five gold, one silver and two bronze medals, responded in the comments. “my whole heart. i love you ❤️❤️❤️❤️.”
“Everyone luvs a supportive KING 👑 👏🏾👏🏾👏🏾👏🏾👏🏾👏🏾,” Flavor Flav added.
“Imagine being Simone Biles' husband 😩🔥 what a flex!!!!!” Rachael and Lucas Simari exclaimed.
“Married to the GOAT HERSTORYYYY🐐 🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥❤️❤️❤️❤️🎉🎉🎉🎉🎉🥂,” one fan gushed.
The couple, who got married in Mexico in May of 2023, began dating in 2020 after meeting on dating app Raya.