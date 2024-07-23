Simone Biles Honors Hubby Jonathan Owens With Sweetest Birthday Message, Throwback Pics
Though they were miles apart for his special day, Simone Biles took some time away from preparing for the 2024 Paris Olympics to wish husband Jonathan Owens a happy birthday on Instagram. The Chicago Bears safety turned 29 on Monday, July 22.
“happy happy birthday to my husband, best friend, confidant and party goer ❤️,” Biles wrote in her caption. “thanks for being the calm to my storm! i love you with all my heart and I can’t wait to see what this year brings! let’s do it big baby💋😘✨ wish I was there to celebrate you, but I’ll see you soon!!! XO @jowens.”
Alongside her sweet, heartfelt message, the Olympic athlete shared a selection of professional photos of the two in coordinated white and cream outfits. Biles and Owens, who tied the knot in the spring of 2023, snuggled up together, held hands and grinned for the camera.
“I love you so much baby 🤞🏽 Can’t wait to celebrate with you ❤️,” Owens responded to his wife in the comments section.
“my favorite couple 🥹🫶🏽,” a fan gushed.
While Biles is currently in France gearing up for the Olympics, Owens will soon join his wife in Paris to cheer on the athlete and her fellow U.S. women’s gymnastics teammates. The NFL player has reportedly received an excused absence from training camp with the Chicago Bears from July 29 through Aug. 3 so he can support his partner during the summer games. He is expected to be back at practice on Aug. 4.