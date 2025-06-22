Jordan Chiles Swears by These Sensitive Skincare and Makeup Staples for Her Glowy Routine
There’s nothing more frustrating than when sensitive skin rears its not-so-sightly head to mess up what was going to be a fierce summer makeup look. It’s even worse when the makeup is flawless before leaving the house but quickly melts underneath the heat, resulting in a face that’s more sweaty than glowy.
Fortunately, SI Swimsuit 2025 cover model Jordan Chiles has come to save the day, as she has some stellar product recommendations for those out there who are in desperate need of a solution to summertime makeup woes.
The SI Swimsuit team met up with Chiles over at Swim Week 2025 in Miami Beach, Fla., to talk all about beauty, beach bags and just about everything in between. When asked about her skincare favorites that she cherishes, she spilled all the secrets about how she keeps her skin summer-ready.
“So my skin is very sensitive. Sometimes I’ll switch up skincare, especially moisturizers, because my face gets too used to things too often. But I always have to make sure I do have a really good moisturizer since my skin is very sensitive,” Chiles expressed. “I’ve used Drunk Elephant. I’ve used Fenty. I’ve used Cerave.”
She continued, “Right now, my staple is using Hero. All the Hero stuff—their cleanser, their pimple patches, their moisturizer. They have this pore-clarifying mask. So good. So yeah, everything recently, I’ve been using Hero."
Once the skincare is prepped with products such as the ones Chiles mentioned above, the face is finally prepared for makeup—but not just any makeup, Chiles believes, as they’re are some brands and products that are just too good to miss out on.
“Definitely Fenty. Fenty has been with me for a very long time,” Chiles replied when asked about her makeup must-haves. “Makeup by Mario. I always have to use his blushes, and sometimes his concealers or foundations."
The makeup enthusiast also added that Selena Gomez’s brand Rare Beauty is a makeup line she swears by. The same sentiment goes for Patrick Ta and One/Size.
“I can be very simple but I can be extravagant,” Chiles said about her skincare and makeup routines.
The secret to glowy skin like Chiles? Switching it up until there’s a product that checks off all the skin’s needs for every season. Be it adding a little bit of Cerave to the routine or mixing up a Fenty foundation with a Makeup by Mario concealer, the way to achieve that flawless look involves a little trial and error at first, but then it’ll turn into a personalized regimen that can’t be beat.
Thanks for the 411, Jordan!