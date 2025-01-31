Kaia Gerber Sparks Romance Rumors With Acclaimed Actor Following Austin Butler Split
Saturday Night actress Kaia Gerber, who began modeling as a child, is making headlines this week after sparking romance rumors with a new man. The 23-year-old daughter of Cindy Crawford and Rande Gerber had been in a long-time relationship with Academy Award nominee Austin Butler until their reported split in late 2024, leading fans to wonder what went wrong. And on Jan. 29, Gerber was photographed out at a restaurant in Los Angeles with Emmy Award nominee Lewis Pullman to celebrate the actor’s birthday.
A source dishes to to People that this wasn’t the first time Gerber and Pullman were meeting. “They’ve been spending time together the last few weeks,” the insider tells the magazine. “They're a cute couple and very low-key.” Plus, Pullman’s very famous father Bill Pullman was also in attendance at the celebratory dinner, meaning it wasn’t just a casual first date. In photos captured from the evening, Gerber looked stunning as always wearing a denim jacket, dark pants and a green scarf.
The pair kept close and in one shot, the December 2024 Vogue cover girl was seen with her arms clasped around the 32-year-old actor’s arm as they stood outside. As for Pullman, he rocked a blue Carhartt zip-up, white t-shirt, jeans and a baseball cap on his birthday.
Gerber, who has also acted in movies like Bottoms (2023) and Shell (2024) and shows such as American Horror Story (2021) and Palm Royale (2024), was in a relationship with Butler for three years, first sparking romance rumors in Dec. 2021 when seen attending a yoga class together. After multiple PDA-filled sightings, they made their red carpet debut in March 2022 when stepping out together for the W Magazine Best Performances party.
Though relatively private about their relationship, Gerber and Butler made multiple public appearances together at events throughout the three years, also including the Met Gala, Cannes Film Festival, the Golden Globes, an Oscars afterparty and the Time100 Gala, posing together for photographers. Earlier this month, TMZ confirmed the pair had called it quits in late 2024, though the publication reported there was “no bad blood” between them.
Gerber’s relationship history also includes Pete Davidson, who she dated for a few months in 2019, and Jacob Elordi, who she was with for about a year between 2020 and 2021.
As for Pullman, whose acting résumé includes movies Bad Times as the El Royale (2018) and Top Gun: Maverick (2022) along with shows Outer Range (2022-2024) and Lessons in Chemistry (2023), he dated actress-singer Rainey Qualley—Andie MacDowell’s daughter and Margaret Qualley’s older sister—for at least two years.