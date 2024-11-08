Kaia Gerber Nails Mermaidcore in Stunning Sage Green Fringe Gown, Old Hollywood Waves
Kaia Gerber once again proved that being a supermodel is in her genes at the recent Los Angeles County Museum of Art Gala on Nov. 2. The 23-year-old, who is the daughter of ’90s industry icon Cindy Crawford and Casamigos founder Rande Gerber, embodied ethereal elegance in a sage green Gucci gown that was mermaidcore magic. The stunning dress, featuring a corset-style bodice and intricate beading, flowed into layers of delicate fringe at the hem, adding a soft, oceanic texture to her look.
Her glam, courtesy of makeup artist Nina Park, enhanced her natural glow and included a subtle shimmery emerald eyeshadow and a sultry brown eyeliner wing that highlighted her hazel eyes, paired with softly flushed rosy cheeks, a nude lip and a delicate layer of faux freckles for an understated yet glamorous finish. Hairstylist Bryce Scarlett completed the old Hollywood vibe with perfectly styled smooth waves, cascading over her shoulders, and adding a classic allure to her ensemble. The Library Science book club founder kept her accessories limited, with just simple diamond stud earrings from RW fine jewelry.
“thank you @lacma @gucci happy to report both shoes made it home ☁️,” the Los Angeles native captioned a breathtaking series of Instagram photos shared with her 10 million followers on Nov. 4. The Bottoms alumnus and Palm Royale star flaunted her slim, sculpted figure and perfect smolder in the carousel.
“Beauty,” Dree Hemmingway commented.
“So beautiful ✨,” Emilia Jones added.
“Pretty girl,” Love Ilsand USA star Leah Kateb wrote.
“Unreal actually!!” Myha’la exclaimed.
“Modern day cinderella,” Alexandra Bowker chimed.
Following in 58-year-old Crawford’s footsteps, Gerber has already made a name for herself in the modeling sphere. While still dabbling in certain campaigns and posing for publications, she‘s now leaning more into acting and taking on roles as characters on-screen.
“For so long, I felt like as a model, I was playing these different characters, which was really cool, and I still like doing that. But I think now, because I get to do that in acting and that’s my primary focus, I appreciate when I feel seen by someone as me, the person,” she shared. “I wasn’t ready for that when I was first modeling, because I didn’t feel fully formed. Now I feel more myself. My personal life and my mental health are not something I’m willing to sacrifice for my job ever again.”