Kamie Crawford Embraced Bright Red on the Coast of Belize for the 2024 SI Swimsuit Issue
MTV star host Kamie Crawford is back again for another issue of SI Swimsuit. The 31-year-old, who made her debut back in 2022, has now posed for three consecutive issues of the annual magazine, and each feature has been as beautiful as the last.
For what was her “junior year,” as she referred to it in an Instagram post on launch day, Crawford traveled to Belize with photographer Derek Kettela. The styling for the photo shoot—as determined by the brand’s fashion team—played on one of the most popular colors in fashion: red. The resulting swimsuit looks featured bright bikinis and one-pieces, complete with unique textures and materials.
“Being featured in @si_swimsuit for the third year in a row is an absolute honor and being a part of the 60th Anniversary Issue is the privilege of a lifetime,” the podcast host wrote of the experience in her post. “Thank you SI, thank you @mj_day, thank you @derekkettela - I am over the moon.”
We were likewise thrilled to have the talented content creator and television host back again for yet another year of fun and fabulous photos. Like Crawford’s first two features, her third was set against a stunning backdrop. Wearing her bright red swimsuits, the model stood out on the coast of Belize.
View Kamie Crawford’s full 2024 SI Swimsuit gallery here.
As is apparent in the following photos, Crawford stunned in her third consecutive brand photo shoot. Here are a few of our favorite photos from the trip.