Kamie Crawford Shares Things She ’Just Can’t Handle’ in Her Thirties While Lounging Poolside in New IG Video
Kamie Crawford may have just posted one of her most relatable videos yet for women in their thirties—and honestly, women in general.
In the Instagram post, Crawford lists a plethora of “things [she] just can’t handle as a woman in [her] 30’s.“ The 3-time SI Swimsuit model—who made her debut in St. Croix—candidly displayed her peeves in the clip while lounged in a crochet knit cover-up with an Aperol Spritz in hand.
Some items on her list of 16 included:
- Not being horizontal by 10 p.m.
- Bras with underwire.
- Being too hot or too cold.
- Any inconvenience whatsoever.
“I just don’t think at this age I’m meant to live an uncomfortable life; I don’t have the will,” the background sound on the post said—the original audio coming from Parker Posey’s character in season 3 of HBO Max’s The White Lotus. Crawford tags the hit television series in her caption as an ode to her weekend stay with the streaming platform’s themed experience at the Four Seasons in California.
“It’s gonna transport us to Thailand,” Crawford exclaimed in a TikTok where she took viewers for an inside look at the experience. In addition to activities such as yoga and cooking classes, the experience provided Crawford with The White Lotus branded hotel robes and slippers, ‘Away’ luggage and CB2 bar featuring adornments of monkeys and other season three emblems.
“It’s the everything for me,” Crawford said as she filmed the variety of goodies that awaited her at the Four Seasons. As part of the trip, Crawford also viewed the season three finale alongside the cast and attended a ’Full Moon Party’ in a stunning butter yellow maxi dress from Melani.
While Crawford’s Instagram video may have specified the thirties age range, commenters of all ages agreed with her sentiments expressed:
“27 and feel this already ❤️🤭,” one fan joked.
“Most of these hit me by 26 lmaooo,“ another chimed.
“I wish I could like this several times 😂,“ another commenter added.
Today, on Crawford’s relationship advice podcast ‘Relationshit,’ she’ll be joined by Bachelor season 29 runner-up, Litia Garr. The Webby Awards-nominated podcast also recently hosted fellow reality TV star, Love is Blind’s Raven Ross.
“Hold onto your roses, besties,” Crawford’s promotional post for the April 11 episode reads, as the ladies jokingly lip-sync to Garr’s iconic ‘come on now’ line from the season finale. “It’s Litia Garr’s turn to ’tell all.’”