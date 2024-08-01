Kate Hudson Proves a Black Triangle Swim Top and an Aperol Spritz Are the Best Summertime Combo
Kate Hudson is living it up this summer. And by living it up, we mean relaxing by the water and spending quality time with her fiancé, Danny Fujikawa, in France. In a new Instagram post, the How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days actress looked stunning and fit as ever as she posed under the sun on a beachside chair in the sand.
Hudson donned a little black string triangle bikini and a refreshing Aperol spritz sat on a small table beside her. The Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery star held her arm up in the air in happiness, smiled bright and snapped an adorable selfie.
“Meursault and boules… my kind of r&r 🇫🇷#mougins #capantibes #wandering,” the 45-year-old star captioned a carousel that she shared with her 18 million followers.
The singer, who released her debut album, Glorious, in May, also included snaps of delicious pizza, veggies, dessert and wine. In one slide, Hudson posed in a strappy black monokini and showed off her expert accessorizing skills, as she paired the swimsuit with a straw hat, tons of layered, beaded, chain and stone necklaces, a chunky silver bangle and wire-rimmed oval sunglasses.
The Los Angeles native, who is an early riser, has recently been incorporating simple, mindful practices into her morning routine and, by the looks of it, it’s certainly making her glow.
“When I’m home, my morning routine is simple. I wake around 6 a.m. and do some sort of meditation practice while I drink warm water with lemon. I also try not to look at my phone during this time,” she shared. “Then about an hour after I wake up, I’ll have coffee or tea and walk outside barefoot and do sun gazing, which is one of my new favorite things to do before my kids wake up. It’s beneficial for your circadian rhythm and sets your body up for the day.”