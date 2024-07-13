Kate Hudson Is in Full-On Summer Mode in Deep Purple String Two-Piece
Kate Hudson is bringing major main character energy. The “How to Lose A Guy in 10 Days” actress is thriving in the summer weather and living by the water this season. She just shared an adorable, fun Instagram montage compiling clips from the past few weeks, featuring European travels, her children, delicious drinks, making music and more. Our favorite part is the sweet clip at the start when she’s jumping out of a lake to lay on a dock and soak up some rays in a cute deep purple bikini.
“Come rain or come shine…just soaking it in ☀️🌧️🌈,” the singer, who released her debut album, Glorious in May, captioned the video shared with her 18 million followers.
The Golden Globe winner, who was awarded for her breakout role as Penny Lane in Almost Famous, showed off her toned, sun-kissed figure and radiant, contagious happiness.
The 45-year-old is a mom to three kids, Hudson whom she shares with with ex-husband Chris Robinson and Bingham whom she shares with ex Matt Bellamy. The Glass Onion: A Knives Out Sequel star and fiancé Danny Fujikawa are also parents to 5-year-old Rani Rose.
Hudson and the musician got engaged in Sept. 2021, but are taking their time to plan the wedding.
“Planning a wedding feels insane, But I’m excited to plan a wedding. I go back and forth between a small wedding and a large wedding … My first wedding was so small, so there’s a part of me that wants the big bash,” she said on the Today show. [It will] totally be a destination wedding. It will be such an adventure that people will have to really want to come.”