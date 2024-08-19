Kate Love Is Sensational in These 5 Vibrant Photos in Costa Rica
SI Swimsuit model Kate Love is synonymous with the brand, having first posed for the magazine in 2013, when her feature with photographer David Burton on Easter Island, Chile earned her Rookie of the Year honors. The Canadian model has returned to the fold for a total of 11 different issues, most recently the 60th anniversary legends feature in this year’s publication, which was captured by Yu Tsai in Hollywood, Fla.
“I think I knew that that was something I would have always wanted, but not necessarily something that I ever thought was a possible option,” Love told SI Swimsuit in 2022 of her regular collaborations with the brand. “Every year I get nervous or wonder what might happen. You never know for sure that you’re back. And it’s always such an honor to be asked.”
This year’s group photo shoot in the Sunshine State resulted in Love being featured on a triptych of 2024 SI Swimsuit Issue covers, though it wasn’t her first. The 36-year-old mom of one also landed the cover of the 2020 magazine, following her stunning photo shoot in Bali, which was captured by the very same photographer.
The year before her first SI Swimsuit cover, Love traveled to Costa Rica for a gorgeous and vibrant feature with visual artist James Macari. The resulting images showcase the model’s skills in neon swimwear as well as the stunning surroundings of the Central American location.
Below, we’re throwing it back to a few of our favorite photos from Love’s 2019 SI Swimsuit photo shoot in Costa Rica.