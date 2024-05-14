Kate Love 2024: 60th Anniversary Legends
Kate Love was photographed by Yu Tsai in Hollywood, Fla., for the 2024 SI Swimsuit Issue, along with fellow brand legends Brenna Huckaby, Christie Brinkley, Halima Aden, Kate Upton, Leyna Bloom, Martha Stewart, Megan Rapinoe, Molly Sims, Paige Spiranac, Sue Bird, Tyra Banks, Gayle King, Brooks Nader, Maye Musk, Camille Kostek, Danielle Herrington, Winnie Harlow, Nina Agdal, Jasmine Sanders, Lily Aldridge, Hailey Clauson, Hunter McGrady, Paulina Porizkova, Brooklyn Decker and Roshumba Williams.
Love has been integral to the SI Swimsuit family since her very first feature with the brand in 2013, when she earned Rookie of the Year honors after her feature in Easter Island, Chile. The model and mother was featured on the cover of the 2020 magazine following her spread in Bali, and she returns to the fold as a legend in this year’s publication. Her appearance in the 2024 SI Swimsuit Issue marks her 11th feature in the annual magazine.
Exemplifying what it means to “Be Legendary,” Love took part in a photo shoot with other brand icons at the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Hollywood, Fla. There, celebrity stylist Molly Dickson was on hand to dress the models in stunning couture looks from head to toe. Love chose a dazzling gown by Donna Karen, shoes by Giuseppe Zanotti and jewelry by Melinda Maria.
Hair: DJ Quintero for The Wall Group using Living Proof
Makeup: Liliya Mufazalova
Styling: Molly Dickson
Styling Team: Sophie Faith, Abigail Hall, Clarke Johnson, Brianna Millstein, Dijana Nedelcovych and Halle Smith
Nails: Julie Kandalec and Christina Aude at Start Touch Agency using Gold Bond and PLA Nails
Skin Prep and Facial Massage: Maria Cristina Bruno using iS Clinical and The FIX
Photographer: Yu Tsai