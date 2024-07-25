Kate Love Reveals How She Manifested Her SI Swimsuit Legends Cover
An SI Swimsuit legend, Kate Love first posed for the brand in 2013, when her photo shoot on Easter Island, Chile earned her Rookie of the Year honors. Over the years, the 36-year-old model and mom of one has been featured in 11 different SI Swimsuit Issues, including a cover feature in 2020, following her photo shoot in Bali.
Though Love took a year away from the brand in 2023, when she and her husband, Miami Heat player Kevin Love, welcomed their daughter, she returned to the fold this year in the 60th anniversary SI Swimsuit Issue, when she was named a brand legend.
And in a new cover story for Haute Living luxury magazine, Love shared how she manifested her group cover feature on the front of this year’s 2024 SI Swimsuit Issue following her photo shoot in Hollywood, Fla.
“I skipped the year I was pregnant because I really wasn’t feeling well, but by the time she was nine months old, I decided to shoot again because I was finally feeling like myself; my clothes were finally fitting the way I feel most comfortable. I felt good,” she explained to the outlet of getting back to business after becoming a mom. “[And during this shoot] I did what I always do: take my favorite screen grabs, do a little Canva edit, and draw it as if it were a cover. I’d be like, Oh my god, imagine if this was a cover? Imagine if this happened? And then it did.”
Love, who also referred to herself as “a big dreamer” in the feature, is proof that you can manifest your biggest goals into reality with hard work.