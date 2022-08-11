Kate Upton Shares Behind the Scenes Photos on Set

Three-time SI Swimsuit cover model Kate Upton has never shied away from posting photos that embrace real life and loves a good behind-the-scenes share (so do we!).

Today on Instagram, the supermodel posted a BTS photo of her 2018 shoot for Yamamay, the Italian-based lingerie brand.

The campaign, entitled Confident Beauty, clearly picked the right face (and body) for its spring/summer collection four years ago. The image was taken in Miami two months after her wedding to Houston Astros pitcher Justin Verlander.

Despite her star bursting into the galaxy of pop culture, Upton has remained down to earth. She’s a loyal defender and champion of her All-Star husband and daughter Genevieve, 3. On Mother’s Day she posted this super sweet video. “Here’s to all the strong women investing in themselves to be the best mom, role model and self they can be. 💪🏻 Happy Mother’s Day!”

We’re excited to see what behind-the-scenes content Upton will share next.