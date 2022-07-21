Skip to main content
Kate Upton Posts About Husband But We’re Obsessed With Her Gorgeous Look

The SI Swimsuit icon walks the red carpet at the MLB All-Star Game with her family and husband, Justin Verlander
Kate Upton and husband Justin Verlander of the Houston Astros pose for a photo with their daughter during the All-Star Red Carpet Show at L.A. Live on Tuesday, July 19, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. 

Kate Upton just shared the sweetest post on her IG celebrating her husband Justin Verlander’s triumphant return to the MLB All-Star Game. The Houston Astros star pitcher underwent Tommy John surgery on his right elbow and had missed nearly full two seasons of action.

The three-time SI Swimsuit cover model wrote on her IG, “Can I just take a moment and brag about my husband? 😍 Justin had TJ surgery and had to step away from playing for almost 2 years. He has put in so much work to be where he is today… He is continuing to break records and hit new milestones in his career. It was so fun having the family together to support Justin at his 9th All-Star experience. I am so proud of you @justinverlander! ❤️”

Kate Upton, Justin Verlander, and their daughter arrive at The 2022 MLB All-Star Game Red Carpet Show at XBOX Plaza on July 19, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. 

We know that this post was directed towards Verlander’s impressive recovery and career but, can we just take a moment to appreciate how amazing Upton looks? Wearing a white one-sleeved mini dress by Ronny Kobo and black shades, Upton looks like the red carpet was rolled out for her. The couple walked together during the pregame festivities in Los Angeles with their 3-year-old daughter, Genevieve.

