Kate Upton Sizzles in Itty-Bitty Yellow Two-Piece, Sips Her Favorite Summer Drink
Kate Upton knows what delicious chilled beverage she’ll be sipping on all summer long. The Vosa Sprits co-owner starred in another campaign for her trendy vodka water brand, and she looked absolutely breathtaking while posing on a boat on a beautiful sunny day. The 31-year-old donned a triangle-shaped white-and-yellow striped bikini featuring a cute bow tie in the center.
She showed off her bold smolder, reminding the world that she is in fact a repeat SI Swimsuit Issue cover girl. Her medium-length blonde locks were loosely curled and flowed naturally with the wind, and she opted for a simple glowy glam look, with bold feathered brows, glossy pink lips, subtle freckles and bronzed cheeks.
Upton, who traveled to Mexico for her 2024 feature, held a Vosa lemon vodka water can in her hand as she leaned over a metallic railing with miles of crystal clear blue ocean behind her.
“Boat day essentials for this memorial day weekend: friends, sun, and lots of lemon vodka waters🍋💧 Cheers!” Vosa Spirits captioned the joint Instagram post.
The mom of one joined the brand last October and has since starred in a number of campaigns for the company.
“They saw a space where not everyone wants carbonation. To offer that option is so innovative, and there’s also a huge health component. We’ve known for so long that vodka and water is a healthier option when you’re drinking,” the Michigan native shared, adding that lemon is her favorite flavor. “I host all the time. Pack a cooler, and you can create these little moments inside your every day life.”
Upton is also taking on another new role soon, as the host of Hulu’s upcoming reality fashion competition series, Dress My Tour.