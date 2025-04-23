Kathy Jacobs’ Timeless Elegance Still Shines Through This Stunning 2021 SI Swimsuit Shoot
When Kathy Jacobs made her SI Swimsuit debut as co-winner of the 2020 SI Swim Search, she knew that joining the magazine wasn’t just monumental for her career—it was pivotal for the industry.
Check out Kathy’s 2020 Swim Search photoshoot in Turks & Caicos.
“I am going to use my powers for good. I do not take the responsibility of this position lightly,” Jacobs told the magazine, following her selection in the SI Swim Search process. “I am doing this to be part of a change in the views on women over 50, not only by society, but by ourselves.”
At 57, Jacobs was named the oldest rookie to appear in the magazine.
Photographed by Yu Tsai in Tampa, Jacobs sported a number of beachside looks including a draped navy bikini from Gabriela Pires Beachwear and a neutral crocheted suit from NHall Resort Wear.
Jacobs took every look in stride and shined just as much as the Florida sun, posing in front of lush beach greenery and a makeshift fort in the sand.
While Jacobs may have been a rookie, she certainly didn’t feel like one.
“It’s kinda funny to me that doing what I am doing at 55 is so out of the norm. I feel so young inside and I bet a lot of women can relate to me on that level,” she added.
Jacobs had already been in the industry, working with Ford Models in the 1980s. Decades later, the model wanted to step in front of the camera at SI Swimsuit in hopes that her appearance would positively impact readers.
“I think it’s more impactful for me to win now at 57. I think people see that as inspiring,” Bates said while on set for the 2021 shoot. “Just to have people accept me as I am, it helps other women to be able to accept themselves how they are,” she added.
Following Jacob’s groundbreaking shoot at SI Swimsuit, the magazine continued to celebrate beauty at all ages. At age 74, Maye Musk (2022) became the oldest woman to be on the cover of SI Swimsuit. Then, Martha Stewart claimed the title, gracing the cover of the magazine’s 2023 issue at age 81.
“We as women over 50 need to stand together and realize how amazing, relevant, beautiful and sexy we all are. It's time women of all ages unite and claim our power!” Jacob shared in a statement that still rings true today.