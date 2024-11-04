Katie Austin Celebrates Monday With Workout Video in Black Set
There’s no better way to start a new week than with a little Monday motivation, and we can always count on SI Swimsuit model and fitness instructor Katie Austin to deliver.
The 31-year-old model did just that in a new Instagram post, in which she playfully showcased a recent exercise at her home gym, dancing around before going into a series of Bulgarian split squats, tricep moves, weighted bridges and more. In between sets, Austin, who was clad in a black-and-white sports bra top and matching pair of black yoga shorts, grinned for the camera and continued singing and dancing along to “yes, and?” by Ariana Grande.
“It’s Monday let’s make it a great week 👏,” was written atop Austin’s Instagram reel, while she also provided some additional motivation in her caption: “And the first Monday of the month let’s kick it off RIGHT👏 see you on the @katieaustinapp 💖.”
Austin launched her fitness app in 2018, and today, she provides her many subscribers with access to more than 350 at-home workout classes, including sculpt, HIIT and strength exercises. She also has hundreds of tasty, healthy and simple recipes available on her platform to help users lead a balanced lifestyle.
“Oh to wake up on a Monday morning with the energy of KTA ❤️❤️❤️❤️,” one of Austin’s friends and 431,000 followers noted in the comments.
“🔥🔥,” another user added in the form of emojis.
“Yes! Question: does it blow your diet/goals if you eat all the wrong things for one day?” someone else inquired, to which Austin emphatically answered, “NO!!! ❤️❤️.”
For Austin, health and wellness are all about balance, which is exactly what she teaches to her app subscribers and in-person workout class attendees alike. Whether you’re getting back into a wellness routine after going on a well-deserved vacation or are looking to establish a brand-new fitness regimen, Austin believes it’s all about having the right mindset.
“The biggest thing to do is just start,” she told us earlier this year. “A lot of the time, we think so much. How are we going to get back to it? How many minutes? What are we going to do? How are we going to plan it?”
So, the next time you’re dreading your early-morning sweat sesh, take a page out of Austin’s book and incorporate some freestyle dancing and a positive attitude into your workout routine.