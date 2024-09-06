Katie Austin Shares Fairytale Behind the Scenes Content From Spring Wedding
It’s been four months (and two days) since Katie Austin tied the knot with Lane Armstrong, and we’re still not quite over the elaborate weekend affair. Thankfully, neither is the digital fitness instructor, who took to Instagram on Sept. 4 to share more unseen content from her California wedding weekend.
The pair were married on the Austin family’s estate in La Quinta, Calif., a picturesque and lush backdrop for what was a beautiful ceremony and celebration. The site was a significant one (for both Austin and their relationship). “I have been coming to La Quinta ever since I was little for every holiday,” she told People at the time. “And Lane and I had our second date at this house and spent most of 2020 here, so it’s a special place for us as we built the foundation of our relationship here.”
Each and every detail—including the dresses, flowers, decor—spoke to the 30-year-old’s careful planning. And the snapshots from the weekend itself are only further testament to months of prep work.
In a recent Instagram story, Austin herself admitted to being overwhelmed by the sheer number of photos from their four-day celebration. So, she’s taking to Instagram now to post some of the gorgeous snaps that slipped through the cracks and were never shared back at the start of May.
The pair first met on the dating app The League back in 2020. Three years later, in the spring of 2023, Armstrong proposed—and a litt over a year after that, they said “I do.”