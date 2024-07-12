Katrina Scott Is Expecting Baby Number 3
Congratulations are in order for fitness trainer Katrina Scott, who is expecting her third baby in December.
The Tone It Up founder shared the news during a live workout on her Instagram, where she was joined by hundreds of subscribers for a cardio core session. Scott was emotional as she thanked her followers for supporting her through her journey. “I have you to thank for my health and happiness and our new addition to our family,” she wrote in the caption. “You’ve helped me believe in miracles again.”
Following the announcement, she shared a heartfelt montage video featuring her husband, Brian Scott, and her two daughters to share the news more formally. We are over the moon to meet our little miracle this December,” she wrote alongside the sweet clip. “Thank you for all your beautiful messages and support on this journey. We are eternally grateful for you all.”
Given the news, we can’t help but think back to the last time the fitness instructor was pregnant. In 2022, she made Sports Illustrated Swimsuit history when she became the first visibly pregnant model to pose for the annual issue. Her trip to St. Croix was a glorified maternity photo shoot captured by photographer Derek Kettela.
Now, two years on, she’s embarking on another pregnancy journey, and we couldn’t be more thrilled. We have no doubt that Scott will bring the same stunning glow and contagious excitement this time around as she did to her 2022 maternity shoot.